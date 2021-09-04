Venice Film Festival: Jane Campion feels a change in 'weather' since Me Too happened

Director Jane Campion is busy promoting her upcoming, Benedict Cumberbatch-led film 'The Power of the Dog' at the coveted Venice Film festival 2021.



During a session, the director-actor duo reportedly discussed the recent success of female filmmakers and toxic masculinity, among other topics. Campion also talked her hopes for the role in film industry.

"All I can say is that, since the #MeToo movement happened, I feel a change in the weather. It’s like the Berlin Wall coming down or the end of apartheid for us women," she reportedly said.



"The girls are doing very well. But I still know the statistics are not in favour (of women)," Campion added.

Cumberbatch, who plays a conniving man with a haunting whistle in the Netflix film, talked about his character. “As far as how it speaks to the message of toxic masculinity in the world. If you try to understand it and acknowledge it, that’s the only way to change it. You can’t just oppose it – that’s fuel on the fire.”



“You have to understand why these damaged people are causing damage to others and themselves. Whether that’s world leaders on the stage – strong men in politics who have risen again in recent times – or whether that’s something in your own life or culture. It has to be addressed and challenged but it also has to be understood. It’s not just about locking away the monster and throwing away the key. Otherwise it keeps recycling," he added.