All 180 episodes of ‘Seinfeld’ to premiere on Netflix this October

The hit 90's sitcom 'Seinfeld' is finally making its Netflix debut. The streaming giant announced that the entire 180-episode series will arrive on October 1st.



The streamer acquired the rights of the classic sitcom in a $500 million deal with distributor Sony two years ago.



This is the first time that every episode of the iconic sitcom will be on a single service globally — and in 4K, as per Deadline.

“Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld.

“We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.” He added.



The series was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. It aired on NBC from July 5, 1989, to May 14, 1998, over nine seasons and 180 episodes. The show stars Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself who is the main protagonist and focuses on his personal life with three of his friends – George Costanza (Jason Alexander), former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and neighbor across the hall Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

The series is set mostly in an apartment building in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City. It has been described as "a show about nothing", often focusing on the minutiae of daily life.



'Seinfeld' is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time. It has been ranked among the best television shows of all time