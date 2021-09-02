‘Screw that!’ Halle Berry reveals the worst advice she’s ever received

Halle Berry has revealed the worst advice she has ever received.



Berry, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in 'Monster's Ball', making history as the first black woman to win the award in that category and now she is moving forward as a director in the new film 'Bruised' opened up about how she ignored the one advice that was key to achieving her dreams.

"The worst piece of advice [I've been given was], 'Have a backup plan,' because if you have a backup plan, chances are you'll fall to your backup plan," Halle Berry said in an interview with EW.



Telling further about the focus game, she told, "And if you really have a dream, I think you have to have blinders on, and you have to have only one goal, and you have to be relentless in your pursuit of that goal," she continues. "So, when I got told, 'Have a backup plan,' I said, 'Screw that! Not going to have a backup plan.'"



However, in her long journey, she was also offered many words of wisdom that encouraged her, "I would say it's been, 'March to the beat of my own drum. Run my own race,''' Berry shared.

"I think those have been really important in life because one can get really sidetracked watching what the others are doing.



"And I was also told, 'Never compare yourself,'" she said. "These are things that I think, over the past 30 years, have been really fundamental in my ability to not only find success, but find peace while I'm on that journey."



Meanwhile, Halle Berry recently found herself in the middle of a legal spat with former UFC fighter Cat Zingano who has claimed that the actress ghosted her after promising her a role in a film. Read more here.