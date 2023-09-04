Trouble in paradise? Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner rumoured to be headed for divorce

Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner seem to be facing a rocky patch as the couple is rumoured to be headed for divorce according to several media reports. The couple, who are parents to two children and have been married for four years, seem to have gotten in touch with a divorce lawyer. Reports suggest that Joe Jonas has been in consultation with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles.

The couple is facing serious problems

As to where this started, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seem to have faced "serious problems" for approximately six months. This news comes as a shock for most since the two have been seen together at public events and have appeared quite supportive of each other. Sophie was also a part of Joe Jonas’ hype team as the Jonas Brothers toured.

But hawk-eyed fans have been noticing that Joe Jonas has been going on without his wedding ring for some time. Also, they recently sold off their Miami mansion but many at the time thought this could be purely a profit-loss decision vs. a personal one.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's whirlwind romance

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and then had a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding in 2019, right after the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, they've started a family, welcoming their first child in 2020 and their second in 2022.

On the work front, both have been engaged actively in their professional careers. Joe Jonas has been on tour with his brothers while the Game of Thrones actress has been involved in various TV and movie projects.

We hope this is nothing but a rough patch and that they reconcile.

