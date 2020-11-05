Top 5 Hollywood news today: Warner Bros issues apology to disabled community, actress Elsa Raven dies

The Warner Bros has issued a statement of regret after it received criticism over its content in 'The Witches'. Meanwhile Britney Spears has demanded her father's suspension from the role of a conservator.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'Back to the Future' actress Elsa Raven no more



Actress Elsa Raven is no more. Known for her roles in ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Amen’, the actress died at the age of 91.Elsa began her career performing in New York City. Her first film was the 1970’s ‘The Honeymoon Killers’.

Warner Bros. issues apology for hurting sentiments of disabled community after 'The Witches' backlash



Warner Bros. ‘The Witches’ has found itself in the middle of a controversy after netizens pointed out that the recent release depicted the disabled community in a bad light.



Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot break up post his meeting with President Trump



Rapper Lil Wayne has broken up with his girlfriend model Denise Bidot and it seems his closeness with President Donald Trump caused the break-up. Very near to the US Election 2020, the rapper met the POTUS to talk about criminal reform and encouraging the community to take up more onus. They did a photo op and Wayne, shared the photo on his Twitter.



Chrissy Teigen takes a dig at GAP for ill-timed tweet



Model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen took a dig at GAP's ill-timed tweet on unity amongst Democrats and Republicans. The clothing giant took a swing at unity amidst the nail-biting race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House.



Britney Spears wants her father 'suspended immediately' as co-conservator of her estate

In a new twist in the ongoing battle for Britney's conservatorship, the singer now wants her father, Jaime Spears, to be "suspended immediately" as the co-conservator of her estate. The singer's attorney, Sam Ingham, filed new documents recently, with Britney requesting that Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate and that her dad be removed. A hearing is set for Tuesday, November 11.



