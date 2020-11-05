Britney Spears wants her father 'suspended immediately' as co-conservator of her estate

In a new twist in the ongoing battle for Britney's conservatorship, the singer now wants her father, Jaime Spears, to be "suspended immediately" as the co-conservator of her estate.



The singer's attorney, Sam Ingham, filed new documents recently, with Britney requesting that Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate and that her dad be removed. A hearing is set for Tuesday, November 11.



In a document obtained by the entertainment website, ET state that Britney's Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group business manager quit abruptly. The singer and her lawyer claim Jamie hired Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan to serve as a business manager without her knowledge or consulting her about the replacement fees.



"The Oct. 28 letter is a blatant attempt by [Jamie] to retain full functional control of her assets, books, and records in the face of Britney's objections, Tristar’s resignation, and the appointment of Bessemer Trust,” the documents read. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team."



"Therefore, Britney will be filing a petition to remove James as a conservator of the estate," the docs add. Her lawyer also claims that the singer and her estate will suffer loss and injury if her father is not suspended immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust.



Last week, Britney had a small victory when her petition request was granted which would allow her to expand her legal team. She was not present for the latest hearing, though her mother, Lynne Spears, her attorney, and her dad were present.



Prior to that hearing, Britney's legal team was adamant in court docs filed that she does not share her father's "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past."

A small but vocal group of fans has launched a #FreeBritney campaign that seeks to end a court-ordered conservatorship that was put in place after Spears suffered a mental breakdown some 12 years ago.



They believe the “Womanizer” singer is being kept prisoner in her Los Angeles area home and that she is sending cryptic signals begging to be freed through her social media accounts, which usually consist of selfies or dancing.



Other fans have expressed alarm about repeated Instagram postings of the same photos, apparently taken years ago.



Spears revived her pop career after her breakdown but briefly entered a mental health facility last year and has not performed publicly since October 2018.