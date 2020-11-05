Chrissy Teigen takes a dig at GAP for ill-timed (and deleted) tweet

Model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen took a dig at GAP's ill-timed tweet on unity amongst Democrats and Republicans. The clothing giant took a swing at unity amidst the nail-biting race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House.



While the counting is still underway, GAP posted a picture of a hoodie that was half red and half blue, a reference to the Republican and Democratic parties. "The one thing we know is that together, we can move forward," the tweet said.

yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in https://t.co/W8qyxfb05s — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020 ×



The commentary didn't go down quite well with Chrissy and she took to Twitter and wrote, "Yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we're in,"



GAP's tweet was ridiculed so widely that they took it down within hours. Many users asked the clothing brand to read the room before posting or commenting on the politics right now.



Later, The Gap clarified to the New York Times that that hoodie was never actually for sale.