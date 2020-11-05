Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot break up post his meeting with President Trump

Rapper Lil Wayne has broken up with his girlfriend model Denise Bidot and it seems his closeness with President Donald Trump caused the break-up.

Very near to the US Election 2020, the rapper met the POTUS to talk about criminal reform and encouraging the community to take up more onus. They did a photo op and Wayne, shared the photo on his Twitter. He wrote, "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

After the post, Wayne's girlfriend, Bidot shared a cryptic tweet, " Sometimes love just isn't enough… "and unfollowed Wayne on Instagram. She later confirmed the breakup in a video and deleted her Instagram account. On November 4, Wayne seemed to nod toward the break up, tweeting, "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover, not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

While Bidot is no longer on Instagram, Wayne has not yet deleted the posts featuring her from his own account.