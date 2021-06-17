Top 5 Hollywood news today: New stills of Natalie Portman from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' unveiled

New photos of Natalie Portman from upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has piqued excitement of fans. Meanwhile, Chris Lowell has joined the cast of 'How I Met Your Father. Here are the top stories of the day.



Thor Love and Thunder: New stills tease Natalie Portman as female Thor

With the upcoming Thor film set to focus a lot more on Jane Foster’s character, a fan account released a new picture of the Goddess of Thunder in her element, complete with an armour and standing tall beside partner God of Thunder, Thor.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-thor-love-and-thunder-new-stills-tease-natalie-portman-as-female-thor-392078

Martin Scorsese is still angry over Taxi Driver’s final edit: Fran Lebowitz



Taxi Driver ranks among the best films from Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese but the filmmaker still has some regrets about the 1976 feature — mainly the colour red.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-martin-scorsese-is-still-angry-over-taxi-driver%E2%80%99s-final-edit-fran-lebowitz-392098

Hilary Duff's show 'How I Met Your Father' adds Chris Lowell to cast



Actor Chris Lowell will be paired opposite Hilary Duff in `How I Met Your Father`, which is a spinoff to the popular sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother'. For the unversed, 'How I Met Your Mother' was released in 2005 and ran until 2014 with over 200 episodes.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hilary-duffs-show-how-i-met-your-father-adds-chris-lowell-to-cast-392092

Chrissy Teigen looking at 'Meghan Markle-like' interview with Oprah Winfrey



As allegations of bullying against her keep surfacing, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is hoping to tell her side of the truth to Oprah Winfrey in a Meghan Markle-style sit-down-interview.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/chrissy-teigen-looking-at-meghan-markle-like-interview-with-oprah-winfrey-to-tell-her-side-of-the-story-amid-bullying-allegations-392107

BLACKPINK to mark its 5th anniversary of debut with a movie



Fans of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK are in for a treat. To mark the 5th anniversary of the band's debut, a film has been planned and it will be released over 100 countries this summer.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/blackpink-to-mark-its-5th-anniversary-of-debut-with-a-movie-392209

