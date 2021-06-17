Top 5 Hollywood news today: New stills of Natalie Portman from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' unveiled

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster Photograph:( Twitter )
New photos of Natalie Portman from upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has piqued excitement of fans. Meanwhile, Chris Lowell has joined the cast of 'How I Met Your Father. Here are the top stories of the day.
Thor Love and Thunder: New stills tease Natalie Portman as female Thor
With the upcoming Thor film set to focus a lot more on Jane Foster’s character, a fan account released a new picture of the Goddess of Thunder in her element, complete with an armour and standing tall beside partner God of Thunder, Thor.
Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-thor-love-and-thunder-new-stills-tease-natalie-portman-as-female-thor-392078
Martin Scorsese is still angry over Taxi Driver’s final edit: Fran Lebowitz
Taxi Driver ranks among the best films from Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese but the filmmaker still has some regrets about the 1976 feature — mainly the colour red.
Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-martin-scorsese-is-still-angry-over-taxi-driver%E2%80%99s-final-edit-fran-lebowitz-392098
Hilary Duff's show 'How I Met Your Father' adds Chris Lowell to cast
Actor Chris Lowell will be paired opposite Hilary Duff in `How I Met Your Father`, which is a spinoff to the popular sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother'. For the unversed, 'How I Met Your Mother' was released in 2005 and ran until 2014 with over 200 episodes.
Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hilary-duffs-show-how-i-met-your-father-adds-chris-lowell-to-cast-392092
Chrissy Teigen looking at 'Meghan Markle-like' interview with Oprah Winfrey
As allegations of bullying against her keep surfacing, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is hoping to tell her side of the truth to Oprah Winfrey in a Meghan Markle-style sit-down-interview.
Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/chrissy-teigen-looking-at-meghan-markle-like-interview-with-oprah-winfrey-to-tell-her-side-of-the-story-amid-bullying-allegations-392107
BLACKPINK to mark its 5th anniversary of debut with a movie
Fans of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK are in for a treat. To mark the 5th anniversary of the band's debut, a film has been planned and it will be released over 100 countries this summer.
Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/blackpink-to-mark-its-5th-anniversary-of-debut-with-a-movie-392209