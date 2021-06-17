Thor Love and Thunder: New stills tease Natalie Portman as female Thor

With the upcoming Thor film set to focus a lot more on Jane Foster’s character, a fan account released a new picture of the Goddess of Thunder in her element, complete with an armour and standing tall beside partner God of Thunder, Thor.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will show Jane Foster’s transformation to ‘Goddess of Thunder’.

Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane in the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane's Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder

A fan account of the film, Thor: Love and Thunder News, recently shared a photo of what seems to be a T-shirt of one of the crew members wearing Thor 4 merchandise. In the T-shirt, we see Thor, Jane and Valkyrie standing atop a low-rise mountain. Here, Jane is seen in her steely armour glory, sporting a helmet which she would wear to conceal her identity. Check out her set photos

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ recently wrapped filming in Australia. The film also stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Matt Damon confirmed in a prominent role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled for a May 2022 release.