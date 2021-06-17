Thor Love and Thunder: New stills tease Natalie Portman as female Thor

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jun 17, 2021, 11:31 AM(IST)

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster  Photograph:( Twitter )

Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Forst in the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

With the upcoming Thor film set to focus a lot more on Jane Foster’s character, a fan account released a new picture of the Goddess of Thunder in her element, complete with an armour and standing tall beside partner God of Thunder, Thor. 

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will show Jane Foster’s transformation to ‘Goddess of Thunder’.

Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane in the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial. 

A fan account of the film, Thor: Love and Thunder News, recently shared a photo of what seems to be a T-shirt of one of the crew members wearing Thor 4 merchandise. In the T-shirt,  we see Thor, Jane and Valkyrie standing atop a low-rise mountain. Here, Jane is seen in her steely armour glory, sporting a helmet which she would wear to conceal her identity. Check out her set photos

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ recently wrapped filming in Australia. The film also stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Matt Damon confirmed in a prominent role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled for a May 2022 release.

