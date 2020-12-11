This just happened! Christian Bale to play villain in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Upcoming Marvel film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will have none other than the award-winning actor Christian Bale in the main antagonist role and the internet is finding it hard to believe with fans going berserk.

At the massive Disney investor presentation that took place last night, Marvel Studios president Kevin Geige made the announcement that shook everyone (in a good way). The film directed by Taika Waititi has just gotten more interesting with Christian Bale’s addition to Natalie Portman taking the mantle of female Thor (character Jane Foster) and obviously the original Thor Chris Hemsworth reprising his role.

Christian Bale will portray the villain Gorr the God Butcher in the highly-anticipated movie.

This is the fourth film in the Thor franchise.

Taika Waititi previously revealed, "When we were shooting Ragnarok, I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, called THE MIGHTY THOR. And for those of you that don't know that storyline, it's incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder. And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor,” confirming that Jane Foster, played by Portman, will become the Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

For all you Thor fans, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will get a theatrical release on May 6, 2022.