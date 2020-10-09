'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman reveals exciting details about her film as female Thor

We last told you about Natalie Portman playing the role of female Thor in the upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, a solo film that has the Oscar-winning actress lead.

Natalie who plays Jane Foster, a scientist and Thor’s love interest in the previous films will now take the hammer herself and save the world.

In a recent interview, the actress has shared some details about the movie and her role as she said, “It’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. [Jane’s] going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is,” Natalie further said.

She has started shooting the film in Australia as she reached with the family on the island earlier last month.

Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor novels ran from 2015 to 2018. In them, Jane is diagnosed with breast cancer but finds power to survive as she turns into a female Thor.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is directed by Taika Waititi. It is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

Sofia Vergara to Gal Gadot: Meet the world's highest-paid actresses 2020

Ursula Andress to Halle Berry: James Bond girls and their iconic swimsuits