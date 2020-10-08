Ursula Andress to Halle Berry: James Bond girls and their iconic swimsuits

Over the years, James Bond movies have given us some of the most glamorous looks that have eventually become trends. From Ursula Andress-the first Bond girl's bikini that was sold at a whopping price to others, here's a list for you.

Ursula Andress

Ursula Andress was the first James Bond girl who stunned the audience when she wore a bikini in 'Dr. No' - the first Bond movie. Andress played beachcomber Honey Ryder in the 1962 film. The scene where she emerges dripping from the water in a bikini, holding a seashell and with a scabbard belted to her hips is pretty iconic.

(Photograph:Twitter)