Ursula Andress to Halle Berry: James Bond girls and their iconic swimsuits
Over the years, James Bond movies have given us some of the most glamorous looks that have eventually become trends. From Ursula Andress-the first Bond girl's bikini that was sold at a whopping price to others, here's a list for you.
Ursula Andress
Ursula Andress was the first James Bond girl who stunned the audience when she wore a bikini in 'Dr. No' - the first Bond movie. Andress played beachcomber Honey Ryder in the 1962 film. The scene where she emerges dripping from the water in a bikini, holding a seashell and with a scabbard belted to her hips is pretty iconic.
Britt Ekland
Britt Ekland played Secret Service member Mary Goodnight in 'The Man With The Golden Gun'. In the movie, she sported a graphic print side-tie bikini, that was a large trend in the 60s.
Claudine Auger
Claudine Auger is a French actress best known to the world audiences as Bond Girl 'Domino' in 007 film 'Thunderball'. Auges wore a black one-piece bikini in 1965 movie.
Tiffany Case
Jill St. John played a diamond smuggler Tiffany Case in 1971 movie 'Diamonds Are Forever'. Jill St. John impressed the audience with her bikini look, from wearing a purple two-piece to a coloured one.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry as Jinx Johnson wowed in an orange bikini with a white belt. In 2002, Berry starred in 'Die Another Day' as Jinx, a National Security Agency (NSA) operative, alongside Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond.
Mie Hama
Japanese actress Mie Hama played Bond girl Kissy Suzuki in the 1967 film 'You Only Live Twice'. The actress attracted many eyeballs from her bikini look.
Caroline Munro
Caroline Munro starred as Naomi in 'The Spy Who Loved Me', the tenth spy film in the James Bond series. From a golden to a kimono bikini, Munro stunned the movie with her different stunning two-piece looks.