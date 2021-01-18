Matt Damon confirmed in a prominent role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has added another prominent actor in its cast. Hollywood actor Matt Damon will be seen playing a prominent role in the upcoming film. The actor is reportedly in Sydney and in quarantine for 2 weeks. He will joining the crew soon after and start filming for the movie.



The actor's role in the movie has not been disclosed yet.



Damon was, in fact, part of 'Thor: Ragnarok' cast as well. The actor played a cameo role and appeared alongside Sam Neill in a comical drama being performed for Odin. Damon played Loki in disguise.

'Love and Thunder' will be the fourth 'Thor' movie and brings back Taika Waititi as director after his outing in 'Ragnarok'.

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman reveals exciting details about her film as female Thor

The film is being considered as an important one as it will have the first female Thor. Natalie Portman will be playing female Thor in the film which also stars Chris Hemsworth as God Of Thunder. The film also co-stars Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander.

Watch: Chris Hemsworth hilariously crashes a weather report on a local news channel in Australia