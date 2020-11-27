Top 5 Hollywood news today: Melissa McCarthy's lunch with Elon Musk to Matthew Perry's engagement

From Melissa McCarthy's high-profile lunch with Elon Musk to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's engagement news, these are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day.

Matthew Perry confirms he is engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry is now off the market, ladies. The 'Friends' star recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. Read more

When Melissa McCarthy had lunch with Elon Musk to talk Artificial Intelligence and left terrified

Melissa McCarthy's new comedy 'Superintelligence' centres on artificial intelligence deciding it's time to destroy the world. While bringing it to life McCarthy and her director/husband Ben Falcone completed major items on their bucket lists including having lunch with Elon Musk. Read more

Watch 'The Prom' trailer: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman come together in what looks like a fun film

The film, ‘The Prom’ is based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the same name. Read more

Kristen Stewart feels 'protective' of Princess Diana as she plays the late royal in 'Spencer'

Talking about the biopic Kristen Stewart revealed that rather than simply rehashing biographical details of Princess Diana's life 'Spencer' will turn inward. Read more

'Dash and Lily' review: This Netflix series is a perfect start to Christmas binge season

Netflix's 'Dash and Lily' is a must-binge for a dash of lightheartedness in a gloomy year and lily-like freshness to the overdone genre of Christmas romance. Read more