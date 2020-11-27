Matthew Perry confirms he is engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry is now off the market, ladies. The 'Friends' star recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.



Perry confirmed to People magazine the news and said, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."



Hurwitz is a literally manager and she confirmed her relationship with the actor earlier this year during Valentines Day. She had shared a photo with him and wrote, "Second year being my valentine but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD my favourite."



Perry joined the photo sharing platform earlier in February this year.



Perry, who will soon be filming for the reunion episode of 'Friends' with five other cast members confirmed a few weeks back that they will be shooting for the special episode in March 2021. The reunion episode got delayed due to the pandemic and was earlier schedule to air on HBO Max in May this year.