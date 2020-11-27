'Dash and Lily' review: This Netflix series is a perfect start to Christmas binge season

This is the season of Christmas Corona. So it’s obvious for the heart, that’s been trained so well to appreciate extra cheesy and warm romantic comedies during the festivities, to look for a spark of familiar magic, even in a year as tragic as 2020. And Netflix’s ‘Dash and Lily’ is exactly that. A familiar warm spark of magic on a cold winter night.

The eight-episode series is based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s young adult novel - ‘Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares.’ The story speeds past, making you root for characters as you prepare for the holidays in a glum year. It puts a new spin on the Christmas rom-com that feels fresh, entertaining and a bit edgy.



The series begins with grumpy, Grinch-like Dash (Austin Abrams), who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook at The Strand labelled “Do you dare…?” The notebook consists of clues that could potentially lead him to the girl that might be the one for him. A flashback shows Lily (Midori Francis), a peppy but lonely girl, creating the notebook and filling it with clues in hopes of finding love during an otherwise disappointing Christmas. They communicate and bond via the notebook, daring each other through a New York City-wide book exchange. Throughout this ‘dare-venture’ the two never meet in person, which allows them to be more open with each other.







‘Dash & Lily’ builds on an equally lovable supporting cast, with standouts like Dash’s forbearing best friend, Boomer (Dante Brown), who helps connect the pair by secretly talking to Lily. Lily’s supportive brother (Troy Iwata) and his boyfriend (Diego Guevara) to her strict Asian American grandfather (James Saito) and her free-spirited Asian American great aunt (Jodi Long). The contrasting characters create a carefree world that’s easy to slip into for a few hours. Conflict arises when Dash’s ex-girlfriend, Sofia (Keana Marie), returns to the city and wants to get back together and Lily confronts her school-bully Edgar.

Throughout the story, the characters connect with each other in a spirited Christmas fashion, yet the vibrancy feels real and something you would love to see happen in reality. The vibrant mise en scene adds to the charm of ‘Dash & Lily’. With clips of Dyker Heights’ Christmas decorations, New York Central’s beautiful madness, local pizza and video rental store, the show provides a glimpse into “real” New York. Even the events that the characters dare each other to attend — like a Hanukkah punk show — more accurately reflect life in New York than what is typical in romantic comedies. There are many iconic landmarks shown in passing like Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller center along with lesser-known ones like The Strand, satisfying book nerds everywhere. The backdrop of New York for Dash and Lily’s budding romance keeps you invested and looking for more.

The show lets you sink into a fantastic world of possibility with the classic note of ‘love triumphs all’. However, 'Dash and Lily' does go an extra mile in making it even more relevant in 2020, with certain family dynamics, understanding the culture of bullying and challenging the notion of ‘fairy tales as stories written by men to make them feel more secure about their masculinity’. Interestingly, the story itself plays on numerous references, particularly from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Cinderella’, asserting that the series is a romance for the ‘misfits of the world’.

With its charismatic cast and refreshing view of New York City, this show takes its audience on a ride that has everyone hanging on tight until it’s over. The dynamics between the characters are thoughtfully constructed throughout the series of clues and dares to have you rooting for the duo to get together in the end.

If you’re yet to start your Christmas binge and are confused where to start from ‘Dash & Lily’ is the perfect start. It’s a must-binge for a dash of lightheartedness in a gloomy year and lily-like freshness to the overdone genre of Christmas romance. Oh and also, there’s Nick Jonas giving you some insight into his proposal to Priyanka Chopra.

PS: A Jonas concert at Hudson Yards is just an added marshmallow in this hot cup of perfect teenage romance.