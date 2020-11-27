Kristen Stewart feels 'protective' of Princess Diana as she plays the late royal in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart has found her connection with Princess Diana as she is playing the late Royal in an upcoming film 'Spencer'.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Stewart opened up about how she feels about the late royal,

"I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away," Stewart, who was only seven when Diana died, explained. "I was really young, [I] didn’t know what was going on. It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

Talking about the biopic Kristen revealed that rather than simply rehashing biographical details of Diana's life 'Spencer' will turn inward.



"My movie takes place over three days, and it’s this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information," Stewart said. "We kind of don’t have a mark to hit, we just also love her."

Those three days are expected to be the days leading up to Diana's realization that she has to end her marriage to Prince Charles, so focusing on what must have been going on in Diana's head and heart makes sense.

Spencer doesn't yet have a release date, but filming is expected to begin in early 2021.

Earlier, Kristen Stewart spoke of the role and said that she remains “viscerally affected” by images of Princess Diana’s funeral, which she remembers watching as a child.

She said, “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach. In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”