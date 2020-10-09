Kristen Stewart opens up on prep for Princess Diana biopic, 'accent is intimidating as hell'

The world will once again get up close with the life story of late Princess Diana who has charmed generations. Firstly, the upcoming season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ will feature her chapter as the story of British monarchy moves one decade ahead and then in Pablo Larrain’s feature film ‘Spencer’.

‘Spencer’ will feature Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. This will be the first time we will see Diana’s story reimagined on film after biopics like ‘Jackie’ and ‘Neruda. Obsessed with Princess Diana's story? Here's a list of films and series based on her life

Earlier, Kristen Stewart spoke of the role and said that she remains “viscerally affected” by images of Princess Diana’s funeral, which she remembers watching as a child.

She said, “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach. In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

In another interview, Kristen Stewart had said, “I think there is sort of an unbridled, open, and intimate exchange that she had with the public that was so striking for people that were used to a sort of different face to the royal family. That’s not something I grew up with. I always thought this person was stolen from us and I always had a curiosity about her. Every day that I unfold this story the more emotionally invested I get.”

‘Spencer’ will begin filming at the start of 2021.