Top 5 Hollywood news today: Hollywood celebs slam Capitol Hill rioters and more

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Selena Gomez calls out social media platforms for aggregating the riots at Capitol Hill

Selena Gomez has called out social media platforms for their role in the riots that took place in the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday. Read more

Lawsuit to carry on even after Johnny Depp's lawyers call Amber Heard's claims 'hoax'

Now, Amber Heard’s defamation case against Johnny Depp is seeking to move forward later this year in Virginia state court. Read more

Grammys and SAG awards are now clashing post date change

Grammy Awards has been rescheduled to March 14 which is the set date for SAG awards which was announced back in July 2020. Read more

Netflix film 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' wins Best Picture at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest; check full list

Also, Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Supporting Actor while the film also took home Best Film Editing and special honor. Read more

'Unimaginable and Disgraceful', Hollywood reacts to Capitol attack

On Wednesday, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed their anger over President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election. Read more