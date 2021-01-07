Netflix film 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' wins Best Picture at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest; check full list

The 25th Capri, Hollywood - The International Film Festival came to a close virtually as they announced the list of winners for 2020 films.

Netflix film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ won the top honour of Best Picture by a jury of prominent industry friends of the Italian fest — among them Tony Renis, Mark Canton, Bobby Moresco, Dante Ferretti, Francesco Lo Schiavo and Alessandro Bertolazzi.

Also, Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Supporting Actor while the film also took home Best Film Editing and special honor, Capri Italian-American Artist of the Year, recognizing cast member Frank Langella.

Other top-tier honors went to ‘Nomadland's Chloe Zhao (best director), ‘The Father's Anthony Hopkins (best actor), ‘The Life Ahead's Sophia Loren (best actress), ‘Mank's Amanda Seyfried (best-supporting actress), Edoardo Ponti's script of ‘The Life Ahead’ (best-adapted screenplay) and Lee Isaac Chung's script of ‘Minari’ (best original screenplay).

Pixar's ‘Soul’ was named the best-animated feature.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Picture — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director — Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actor — Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Best Actress — Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

Best Supporting Actor — Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Supporting Actress — Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Best Adapted Screenplay — The Life Ahead (Edoardo Ponti)

Best Original Screenplay — Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Best Animated Feature — Soul

Best Documentary Feature — The Truffle Hunters

Best International Feature — Notturno (Italy)

Best Cinematography — Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)

Best Costume Design — Waiting for the Barbarians (Carlo Poggioli)

Best Film Editing — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling — I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Best Original Score — Minari

Best Original Song — "Io Si Seen" from The Life Ahead (Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolo’ Agliardi)

Best Production Design — Mank

Best Sound Editing — The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Sound Mixing — The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Visual Effects — Tenet

Capri Best Ensemble Cast Award 2020 — Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Capri Producers of The Year Award 2020 — Tucker Tooley and Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Capri Italian-American Artist of The Year — Frank Langella (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Capri King of Comedy Award 2020 — Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

The CAPRI Institute Awards List

European Feature of the Year — Notturno (Gianfranco Rosi)

European Director of the Year — Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

European Actor of the Year — Mads Mikkensen (Another Round)

European Actress of the Year — Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

European Documentary of the Year Award — Collective (Alexander Nanau)

European Short Cut — Silence (Sean Lìonadh)

European Original Score — Berlin Alexanderplatz di Burhan Qurban (Dascha Dauenhauer)

Mediterranean Cinema Award — Chedly (Francesco Castellaneta)

Italian Producer Of The Year — Donatella Palermo (Notturno)

Peppino Patroni Griffi Award — Antonio Capuano

Actor of the Year — Elio Germano (Volevo nascondermi)

Actor of the Year — Teresa Saponangelo (Il colpo in testa)

Italian Worldwide Award by Nuovo Imaie — Salvatore Esposito (Fargo)

Italian Worldwide Award — Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing)

Art Award — Claudio Noce (Padrenostro)

Art Award — Susanna Nicchiarelli (Miss Marx)

Future Award — Mattia Garaci (Padrenostro)

Film-Maker of the Year Award — Pietro Castellitto (I predatori)

Cult Award — La verità su La dolce vita di Giuseppe Pedersoli

Cult Award — The Rossellinis di Alessandro Rossellini

Commedia Italiana dell’anno — 7 giorni per farti innamorare

Breakout Director of the Year Award — Gipo Fasano (Le Eumenidi)

People Award — Dito Montiel

Biopic Docu Award — Paolo Conte – Via con me (Giorgio Verdelli)

TV Series of the Year — Vivi e lascia vivere (Pappi Corsicato)

Fashion Award — Francesco Scognamiglio

Italian Music

Music Award — Clementino

Music Award — Elodie

Exploit Award — Gaia

Exploit Award — Bugo

Breakout Artist of The Year — Diodato

Friend Of CAPRI Honorees

Vanessa Bryant, Stefano Lucchini and Danilo Iervolino

Premi CAPRI SPECIAL CONTEST — Critical Thinking (John Leguizamo)

Sezione The Italian Job — Una Nuova Prospettiva di Emanuela Ponzano

Sezione Working Authors — Finis Terrae di Tommaso Frangini

Mediometraggio — Dusk Di Ujaal Paul

Documentario — Dear Child di Luca Ammendola