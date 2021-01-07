Lawsuit to carry on even after Johnny Depp's lawyers call Amber Heard's claims 'hoax'

The ugly battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues just after they came off a long year in court in London. Johnny Depp had last lost the case against UK publications for libel as they called him a “wife beater” on ex Amber Heard’s allegations.

Now, Amber Heard’s defamation case against Johnny Depp is seeking to move forward later this year in Virginia state court. This case will focus on a countersuit filed by Amber Heard regarding her claims that her ex-husband Johnny Depp deployed social media bots against her, in direct violation of Virginia's Computer Crimes Act, in order to ruin her career. Heard's team believes that the Hollywood star interfered with endorsements and acting gigs meant to come her way after she made public claims about their marriage. Bad news for Johnny Depp fans as industry insiders think 'you can't work with him anymore'

This case will be challenged by ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and his team who called Heard’s case a “hoax”. Back in 2019, Depp alleged that Heard’s team releasing pictures of her swollen face a “hoax” and used the same statement when discussing her claims of assault. Depp’s team claims that Heard lying about being a victim of domestic violence and part of the #MeToo movements are also grounds for Heard’s defamation case. The Virginia state court has already rejected his bid for immunity over these “hoax” statements.

From Vanessa Paradis to Amber Heard: A look at Johnny Depp's dating history

Johnny Depp has suffered losses since the UK court battle. He lost his role of Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ while he was paid in full to get off the Warner Bros. film. Johnny Depp begins 2021 on a positive note, shares message for his fans

As for Amber Heard, she recently finished reshoots on Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ which is expected to hit HBO Max in the first half of this year.