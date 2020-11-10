Johnny Depp to get full salary for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' despite being fired  

Johnny Depp may not be a part of the 'Fantastic Beasts'franchise anymore but reports suggest that the Hollywood actor would be paid almost $10 million for filming one scene of the third part of the film.



Depp was ousted last week by Warner Bros after the actor lost the UK libel case against a tabloid which had called him a 'wife-beater'.



While the studio has ousted him from the film owing to the allegations of domestic violence levied upon him, it will still pay the actor his full salary. The film's production began in UK from September 20 onwards and Depp had shot for one scene only.



Depp had played Gellert Grindelwald in the first two parts of the franchise which is based on JK Rowling's series.



Due to the ongoing pandemic and multiple changes, the film's release has been pushed to July 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release in November 2021.



The studio is yet to announce who would replace Depp in the film which has Eddie Redmayne playing the lead role and Jude Law in a key role.

According to reports, the decision was delayed as the studio wanted to wait till the court decision came through. Depp is also known for his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in hit series 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.



The actor reportedly has a special provision in his contract called pay-to-play which entails him to get full salary regardless of what happens to the film- even it is not completed or he is replaced by another actor.

