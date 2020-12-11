Bad news for Johnny Depp fans as industry insiders think 'you can't work with him anymore'

Not great news for fans of Hollywood star Johnny Depp as studios now believe that no one can work with the actor post all the scandals and media chaos he has been a part of. In a new report that has observations from industry insiders, it is being said Johnny Depp has been blacklisted in the industry.

Johnny Depp’s reputation has seen a drop since 2016 when his ex-wife Amber Heard came forward with allegations of emotional and physical abuse. The studios, however, continued to work with him as recently as till now when Warner Bros cast him for ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ and then got him off their payroll once a UK judge dismissed Johnny Depp’s libel case. They have paid him full salary even though he's not a part of the film.

Many also fear a shift in the star power of Johnny Depp. Until recently, Johnny was a huge box office draw and used to draw a massive salary for every film.

He was taken on board 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros.' ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ respectively.

With the former only being a distant memory and him being fired from the latter, it seems Johnny Depp's star power is officially waning. From Vanessa Paradis to Amber Heard: A look at Johnny Depp's dating history

A report in The Hollywood Reporter states that one studio head said that "you simply can't work with him now" because "he's radioactive."

Johnny Depp recently lost a libel case against The Sun in which he slapped them with defamation for calling him a “wife beater”. He, however, lost the case.

Johnny Depp was once one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Since 2016, it’s said that his presence has become more and more of a liability.