Johnny Depp begins 2021 on a positive note, shares message for his fans

It's been a tough year for everyone and especially for Johnny Depp who has a lot at stake after losing the case against UK publication last year. However, keeping all the tumultuous episodes behind, the actor has started the year with a positive note.



Giving his fans a message of hope, the star took his Instagram and shared the preface of William Saroyan’s play 'The Time of Your Life'.



A New Year’s wish to all,' Depp began, ''Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible''. . From Vanessa Paradis to Amber Heard: A look at Johnny Depp's dating history

He continues: “I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all.”

Earlier, Depp posted a holiday message to his fans on Instagram and hoped for a better time. “This year has been so hard for so many,” the actor wrote. “Here’s to a better time ahead.”



In November, Depp lost his libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which he sued for calling him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article over ex-wife Amber Heard's claims. After losing the case, he was asked by Warner Bros to resign from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.



Johnny Depp is well-known for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise by Disney, he was once one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.