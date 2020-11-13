Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Friends' reunion still on cards, Amber Heard responds to petition

From 'Friends' reunion update to Amber Heard's response to online petition, here's what happened in Hollywood today. Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

'Friends' reunion is still on the cards, cast to film episode in March 2021 confirms Matthew Perry

The much-delayed reunion episode of 'Friends' is likely to be shot in March 2021. Read more

Amber Heard responds to the online petition that demands her removal from 'Aquaman 2': 'No basis in reality'

The petition called ‘Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2’ has been started on Change.org and had more them 1 million petitioners. Read more

Chadwick Boseman gets posthumous Gotham Awards nod for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', a Netflix film that's set to be released December 4. Read more

What 'The Crown' Season 4 actors have to say to their Season 5 successors

'The Crown' on Netflix, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, keeps changing the main cast in order to accommodate the changes in the age of its principal. Read more

Oscars 2021: Indonesia selects 'Impetigore' for International Feature category

In an announcement, Joko Anwar said, "Hopefully this film can be a good representation and raise the international audiences' interest in Indonesian films." Read more