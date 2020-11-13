Chadwick Boseman gets posthumous Gotham Awards nod for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Chadwick Boseman's work is being honoured even after his death. On Thursday, the actor grabbed a posthumous nod in the Best Actor category for his work in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.



The 'Black Panther' star died in August at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer for several years. On Thursday, the independent filmmaker project announced the nominees for the 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, which included a nomination for Boseman in the Best Actor category.



"We congratulate the 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominees," Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP, said in a press release. "In this unprecedented year, we look forward to bringing the industry together and shining a light on some incredible films and television shows. We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in our resilient city, and continuing the core mission of IFP, independent storytelling."



The 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards will be presented live from Cipriani Wall Street New York on January 11.



He is expected to land a posthumous Academy Award nomination for the film as well. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', a Netflix film is set to be released December 4.