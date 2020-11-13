Oscars 2021: Indonesia selects 'Impetigore' for International Feature category

Indonesia has selected horror film ‘Impetigore’ as its choice for Oscars 2021 in Best International Feature Film category. Dubbed gory but stylish horror film will represent the island country in the Oscars race.

Joko Anwar’s film was selected by the Indonesian Academy Awards Selection Committee.

In an announcement, Joko Anwar said, "Hopefully this film can be a good representation and raise the international audiences' interest in Indonesian films."

‘Impetigore’ (titled, ‘Perempuan Tanah Jahanam’ in Indonesian) premiered at Sundance in January and was picked up by Shudder, where it is streaming exclusively.

‘Impetigore’ stars Marissa Anita, Tara Basro, Christine Hakim and Asmara Abigail. Its official summary is as follows: "After surviving a murder attempt in the city, Maya (Anita), a down-on-her-luck young woman, learns that she may inherit a house in her ancestral village. With her friend Dini (Basro), Maya returns to the village of her birth, unaware that the community there has been trying to locate and kill her to remove the curse that has plagued the village for years. As she begins to discover the complicated reality about her past, Maya finds herself in a fight for her life."

The Oscar film was co-produced by Indonesia's Base Entertainment and Rapi Films, with financing and support from Ivanhoe Pictures (Crazy Rich Asians), and South Korea' s CJ Entertainment (Parasite). The film is the first release from a slate of Anwar-directed projects planned under a co-production deal unveiled in 2018 between the four companies.

Nugroho's controversial coming-of-age drama ‘Memories of My Body’ was Indonesia's Oscars selection last year.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Academy Awards will take place April 25, 2021. The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15.