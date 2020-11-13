What 'The Crown' Season 4 actors have to say to their Season 5 successors

'The Crown' season 4 is all set to premiere on November 15 and while the audience is yet to experience the season, the preparation for the next season of the show is already underway.

The Netflix drama, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, keeps changing the main cast in order to accommodate the changes in the age of its principal characters. During a Q&A following the virtual premiere of season 4 on Thursday, the outgoing cast talked about their work on the new season and shared some words of wisdom for the actors taking their place.

Emma Corrin, who originates the role of Princess Diana in the new season is set to be replaced by Elizabeth Debicki in season 5. About her role and a piece of advice to Debicki, she said, "I think it's your portrayal, it's not meant to be mimicry on any level… It should be your own interpretation, and if that changes, it means it changes."





Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, is passing the torch to Jonathan Pryce. However, he doesn't think he should be giving any pointers. "It's a bit rich if I give Oscar-nominated Jonathan Pryce any tips on trying to [play Philip]," he said.



Season 4 covers the time period between 1977 and 1990, and introduces both Lady Diana Spencer and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Gillian Anderson will be seen as Thatcher and Olivia Colman, who has played the Queen since season 3, will reprise her role of the monarch.

Of the new season, showrunner Peter Morgan says it's the "first of the modern series" and "feels more current and vivid and alive." Colman agreed, saying, "I think we all loved it."

Helena Bonham Carter, who tackled the role of Princess Margaret for seasons 3 and 4, said it was nice this time around to actually play our age." This was a lot more in my memory than other seasons," she said. "I was gobsmacked to see Corrin play Princess Diana because I am playing her aunt-to-be and in my real life, she was older than me, and in the show, she is so young and innocent and such a disaster waiting to happen."

Season 5 will see Imelda Staunton as the monarch. During the premiere, the Oscar winner, Coleman, pleaded with Morgan to let her come back in some way. "Maybe there'd be some kind of dream sequence," she begged, before saying how much she would love to share the screen with her successor, Imelda.



Morgan agreed that would be an intriguing idea, saying, "I don't want to say anything yet, but I’m toying with a couple of ideas… I'll see what I can do."

All 10 episodes of 'The Crown' season 4 drop on Netflix this Sunday.



