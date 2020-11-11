Ahead of its season premiere, 'The Crown' releases new images of Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Diana

A lot of fans of Princess Diana would remember her engagement photos with Prince Charles. The young couple had made the announcement in February 9181. It was the first time that Princess Diana was introduced formally to the press.



Years later, the historic day has been recreated in Netflix series 'The Crown'. The fourth season of the popular show is set to premiere on November 15 and the official Twitter handle on Tuesday teased fans with images of actors Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Diana Spencer recreating the former royal couple's engagement day.



Dressed in a blue blazer and matching pants, Corrin looks exactly like the late Princess as she looks coyly at press holding her on-screen fiance O'Connor's arm.



The post's accompanying caption reads as, "The engagement of Charles and Diana. A moment that changed everything. The Crown Season Four. Sunday 15th November."

The Crown Season Four. Sunday 15th November.

The much anticipated season 4 of 'The Crown' will narrate Diana's entry into the royal family, her marriage to Prince Charles and the media attention she got.



The season will also have actress Gillian Anderson playing former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Olivia Colman will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II.