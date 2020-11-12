'Laxmii' to 'Chhalaang': OTT festive treats you can watch this Diwali weekend

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Streaming on: Zee Plex



'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a satirical comedy-drama film set in the 1990s, a wedding detective has to perform background checks on prospective grooms. In the time before social media and mobile phones, everything has to be done in person. Directed by Abhishek Sharma featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film will be one of the first films to be released theatrically, on November 15.

