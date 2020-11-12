'Laxmii' to 'Chhalaang': OTT festive treats you can watch this Diwali weekend

Akshay Kumar recent release 'Laxmii' is a horror-comedy remake of a Tamil movie released back then in 2011 named 'Kanchana'. The story revolves around a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost seeking vengeance for being wrong and haunts everybody in the house. The horror film was written and directed by Raghava Lawrence.
Ludo
Streaming on: Netflix
Anurag Basu's multi-starrer 'Ludo', a dark comedy anthology film starring an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The story revolves around the intersection of four characters in Urban cities.
Soorarai Pottru
Streaming on: Amazon prime
The much-awaited action movie featuring Tamil superstar Suriya, 'Soorarai Pottru'. The movie is a fictionalised account of the life of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low cost airline, Air Deccan. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.
Chhalaang
Rajkumar Rao next treat for Diwali, 'Chhalaang' . The movie is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of Montu, a PT Master from a semi govt. funded school for whom teaching PT is just a job. When circumstances put everything he cares for at stakeWhen circumstances put everything he cares for at stake,The film also features Nushrat Barucha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
Streaming on: Zee Plex
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a satirical comedy-drama film set in the 1990s, a wedding detective has to perform background checks on prospective grooms. In the time before social media and mobile phones, everything has to be done in person. Directed by Abhishek Sharma featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film will be one of the first films to be released theatrically, on November 15.
The Crown Season 4
Streaming on: Netflix
Netflix’s long running drama 'The Crown' Season 4 is coming this weekend. The fourth season covers the time period between 1977 and 1990, introduces Lady Diana Spencer and is set during Margaret Thatcher's premiership, and will introduce Prince William and Prince Harry. The season will be available from November 15.