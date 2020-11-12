'The Crown' stars Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson reveal meeting real Royals on 'Late Show'

The recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert lit up as ‘The Crown’ stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson opened up about their filming experiences for the Netflix show along with their revelations of meeting with British royals on whom the series is based.

Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth as she returns as the prime character for the second time while Gillian Anderson will be seen on the show for the first time as she plays British PM at the time, Margaret Thatcher in the 4th season of the ‘The Crown’.

The fourth season of ‘The Crown’ picks up in the late 1970s, with the majority of the action taking place in the 1980s, amid Margaret Thatcher's reign and the Falklands War as Prince Charles (played by Josh O'Connor) and Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) have what appears to be a fairy tale romance. Watch teaser here.

Talking of their experience, Olivia Colman said, "Everything we’ve done in The Crown is toned down compared to the actual palace.” While Gillian said that the Queen has a whisperer who aids in reminding her who she is meeting.

Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson discussed getting the accents of the characters correct with the latter noting the former prime minister was "very breathy." As for Colman, she joked "I'm average English sounding but the royals have a whole other level of speaking."

Olivia said, "I'm an actor saying words pretending to be someone. She's obviously a human and she's been forced into this job that she wasn’t meant to do. And she's done it with extraordinary gusto and dignity."

The English actress added that before taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, she hadn't paid much attention to the royal family or their history. "Growing up in a place where they’ve always existed, you don't really pay attention to it," Colman said.

The season four of ‘The Crown’ starts streaming on Netflix on November 15.

