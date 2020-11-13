Amber Heard responds to the online petition that demands her removal from 'Aquaman 2': 'No basis in reality'

Last week, actor Johnny Depp revealed that he was asked to step back from his role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' after he lost the libel case against a UK tabloid for calling him a 'wife-beater'. The news came as a shock to many of his fans who were looking forward to seeing the actor in the hit franchise. Now, as a response to his ousting, several fans gave signed an online petition to remove his ex-wife Amber Heard from the Warner Bros movie, 'Aquaman 2'.

There were rumours that Warner Bros was even contemplating of removing Heard from the movie to save their iconic movie from the boycott. Refuting those rumours and addressing to the online trolls and petition filed against her, actress Amber Heard said, ''Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality''.

Further, she revealed that she has no intension of leaving her role of Aquaman’s Atlantian queen, ''I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that 'Aquaman' has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back, '' she said and added, ''I'm so excited to film that.''



The movie has not yet officially got the go-ahead by the studio. Heard added that the production hopes to get underway sometime in 2021. Jason Momoa starrer 2018 movie was a blockbuster.

The petition called ‘Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2’ has been started on Change.org and has over 1 million petitioners.