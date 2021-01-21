Tom Hanks shares coronavirus advice, asks to do 'three tiny things'

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were possibly the first high-profile celebrities to contract coronavirus when the pandemic hit the world and now the actor has opened up about what everyone should be wary of concerning the virus.

When Tom Hanks recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus, he had come open on the exhaustion he and wife felt and that the after effects of the virus stay for much longer than expected.

Months after he is negative for the virus and in good health, Tom spoke to Reuters TV and said, “At the very least, three tiny things (are) in everybody’s wheelhouse, if you choose to do them. Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. If you can’t do that, I don’t have much respect for you.”

He added: “If you drive a car, you’ve got to use your turn signal, not drive too fast and avoid pedestrians."

Tom Hanks emphasised getting over the pandemic with unity and respecting what medical health professionals are saying.

