Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson to Victoria-David Beckham: Star couples that tested COVID-19 positive
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham revealed today that they 'caught coronavirus in March while jet-setting between the States and UK'.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and his wife-actress Rita Wilson, were one of the first celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus. The couple were tested in Australia, where he was working on a film after they felt tired with slight fevers.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday(September 6), The couple are currently under home quarantine. Arjun first confirmed the news on his social account and a few hours later Malaika sister confirmed the news.
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed in a video message that he, his wife Lauren Hashian and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
After husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya tested positive for COVID-19. While Amitabh and Abhishek got treated in a Mumbai hospital,
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba were tested COVID-19 positive. The 47-year-old star shared the news on his Twitter handle.
