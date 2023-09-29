Tom Brady's life inspires a biopic, The Patriot Way currently in works
From controversies to his rise as a superstar quarterback, Tom Brady's soon to come biopic will feature all.
Some would say that it’s too early but Tom Brady isn’t complaining. He will soon get a biopic as the Gotham Group is developing a scripted limited series titled The Patriot Way about the quarterback, following his rise from a sixth-round NFL draft pick to the global superstar who led his team to nine Super Bowls and winning them six times.
The biopic in works will also feature the many controversies he’s been a part of – Aaron Hernandez, Spygate and Deflategate. Also, his conflicts with head coach Bill Belichick.
The biopic will be adapted from a book called 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption by sports journalists Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The book was published in 2018. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will produce the series as part of the Gotham Group.
The Patriot Way is currently in writing stage.
