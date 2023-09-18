Premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk delayed amid writers' strike

On Sunday, Drew Barrymore announced that The Drew Barrymore Show will not return until the ongoing Hollywood strike is over. Following Barrymore's decision, The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show decided to delay their premieres until the Hollywood strikes are over.

As per Variety, The Talk, hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, has paused the premiere of the new season that was scheduled to release on September 18.

''The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date,” a spokesperson for CBS told Variety in a statement.

Following The Drew Barrymore Show and The Talk, the premiere of the Jennifer Hudson show has been put on hold. The second season was slated to premiere on Monday, Sept.18.

The show resumed production last week, but due to major criticism received, the makers have decided to put a pause until the actors' and writers' strikes are over.

Drew Barrymore pushed the show

On Sunday, Drew Barrymore announced that she's taking her decision back. The Drew Barrymore Show will not return until the ongoing Hollywood strikes are over.

In the statement shared on her Instagram handle, Berry wrote, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over."

All the talk shows which were planning to return faced a major backlash from the writers and actors after they decided to resume their show when thousands of writers were striking for their rights

No delay for the Bill Meher show?

Bill Meher is one of the talk show hosts who is set to return on air soon. While most of them have decided to put a pause, there are no updates on whether Meher's show is still returning on the planned date amid strikes.



Bill Maher announced his decision to bring Real Time With Bill Maher back amid the ongoing strike. Bill Maher posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathise with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns.” Like Drew, the return of Maher's show faced criticism and the WGA announced picketing his show.

