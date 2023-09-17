Drew Barrymore halts TV show return until strikes are over after major backlash

Drew Barrymore has taken her decision back. The Drew Barrymore Show will not return until the ongoing Hollywood strikes are over. The decision comes days after Drew announced that she would have to resume her talk show amid the strike. Drew faced a major backlash for trying to violate the terms of the strikes.

On Sunday, the actress shared that she had paused the show's premiere until the strikes were over. In the statement shared on her Instagram handle, Berry wrote,"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over."

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

CBS Media Ventures, in a new statement, said, "We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

Barrymore faced major backlash from the writers and actors after she decided to resume the show despite Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes.

In a now-deleted video on Instagram, Barrymore said that she had to make this decision for the people whose jobs are at stake. "I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," she said.

Condemning Barrymore’s decision, the WGA said in a statement, "Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work."

The fourth season of The Drew Barrymore Show was set to return on Monday, Sept. 18.

After Drew, Bill Maher announced his decision to bring Real Time With Bill Maher back amid the ongoing strike. Bill Maher posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathise with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns.” Like Drew, the return of Maher's show faced criticism and the WGA announced picketing his show.

Other talk shows that are planning to return on air are - The Talk, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri.