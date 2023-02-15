Ted Lasso season 3 teaser: Jason Sudeikis' football coach is back to warm your heart! Watch

The much-anticipated teaser for Apple TV+ comedy-drama series Ted Lasso season 3 is here. The show follows Jason Sudeikis's titular Ted Lasso served as a balm to many a tortured soul during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the world was suffering, it gave that warm, fuzzy feeling of togetherness. And with its second season, the show proved that it had more depth than earlier expected. Sudeikis has led the show like a true leader, giving other talented actors ample opportunity to shine instead of hogging all the space like many others would have done. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles also star.

You can watch the teaser above. It does not say or tease anything about the plot but reinforces the show's theme of belief and faith. Different characters create their own design of the 'believe' poster. At the end of the second season, Mohamed's Nathan Shelley switched over to West Ham, Richmond's rival team which is owned by Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

Ted Lasso has received widespread praise for its heartwarming and optimistic tone, as well as its strong character development and writing. Many viewers have praised the show for its ability to balance humor and drama, while tackling themes such as mental health, teamwork, and friendship.

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

