Taylor Swift wins hearts with response to Time magazine cover, fans call her 'queen'

This was clearly Taylor Swift’s year. The singer, who released new songs, re-recorded her hit songs and repackaged them, and performed at sold-out concerts – is now Person of the Year according to Time magazine. The US pop star saw it coming for her as she was possibly the most-talked-about person this year, whether for her professional commitments or romantic relationships.

Living her life and crafting her own hero story, Taylor Swift opened the year 2-23 with $92.8 million for her The Eras Tour. The magazine shared the cover for the same on X, in which she is seen posing with her cat Benjamin Button. Taylor Swift named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023

Reacting to the Time cover, Taylor Swift said, "Time Magazine: We'd like to name you Person of the Yea- Me: Can I bring my cat."

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

Just like expected, the cover and her reply have sent the social media into a frenzy. Many called it the “most epic reply” while others call her “humble and down to earth” for not losing herself even with so much praise and love from fans.