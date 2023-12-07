Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gang-raping 17-year-old in new lawsuit

Bad news for Sean “Diddy” Combs as he was slapped with yet another lawsuit for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003. This is the fourth sexual assault allegation filed against the music mogul. In a span of a month, Sean has been slapped with three other sexual assault lawsuits.

In the recent one, the woman identified as Jane Doe, alleges that she was flown on a private jet from Michigan to Combs’ recording studio in New York, where she was raped by three people, including Sean Combs and Harve Pierre, the president of Bad Boy Entertainment.

According to the suit, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his associates gave her “copious amounts” of drugs and alcohol. Once she was under heavy drugs, she was raped over a bathroom sink while she went in and out of consciousness. In the lawsuit, the woman claims that Sean Combs then watched as a third man also raped her.

The woman came forward after reading about another lawsuit last month by Sean’s former partner Casandra Ventura, who is popularly known as Cassie. Cassie too accused Combs of raping her and beating her over the course of a decade. She also found out that there was another lawsuit against Pierre in which he was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting his former assistant.

The lawsuit states, “Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs has settled the lawsuit with Cassie while maintaining his innocence. He has meanwhile denied the other two sexual assault lawsuits.