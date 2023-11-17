Sean Combs accused of rape, abuse by former partner Cassie: A look at their failed romance

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court against Sean Combs citing alleged rape and assault. Cassandra Ventura aka Cassie who once recorded for Sean’s Bad Boy label, alleges that Sean Combs raped and beat her over a decade. Troubled under years of physical and emotional abuse, trauma, rape, and neglect, Cassandra Ventura has finally opened up about the toxic relationship that changed her life and sent her down the path of anxiety.

In a statement to the court, Cassie said, “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships. With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

The suit was filed in the United States District Court in New York. It names Bad Boy Records and other companies affiliated with Combs as complicit in the alleged abuse. The suit was filed with only a week to go before the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed for an exemption to the statute of limitations, expires on Nov. 23.

Sean Combs and Cassie: A Timeline of their Romance

Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs were a pair to reckon with. Cassie was just 19 when she met then-37-year-old Sean and they instantly felt connected. They stayed together for over a decade before they split in 2018. Recalling all those moments when she felt desperate and in need of support to break away from this relationship, Cassie and her team want to be the voice of all women who find it difficult to open up about their trauma.

It was in 2006 when Cassie released her self-titled album through Bad Boy. The debut album boasted hits like “Long Way 2 Go” and “Me & U,” the latter of which was accompanied by a remix with Diddy. The album was released through Diddy’s label, Bad Boy. In 2007, Cassie became a spokesmodel for Sean Don. This is when rumours of their romance began to circulate. Both Diddy and Cassie denied said rumors.

The years 2012, 2013, and 2014 were the best if we go by their public appearances. They attended parties and red carpets together. In 2013, Cassie said she would like to start her own empire of some sort, seemingly taking inspiration from Diddy. "Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience,” she said at the time. The following year, there were rumours that the two had gotten engaged.

In the following years, they broke up and patched up several times. There were reports that the two would often engage in explosive arguments.

Sean Combs' reply to rape allegations

In response, calling it nothing more than an attempt to defame him by a former girlfriend, Sean Combs, and team denied all allegations, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Meanwhile, one of Cassandra Ventura’s attorneys, Wigdor, responded to Sean’s team’s statement and said that the music mogul offered Ventura “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”