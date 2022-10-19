Taylor Swift reveals self-hatred and revenge fantasies inspired her new album 'Midnights'

Popular American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently awaiting the release of her tenth studio album called 'Midnights'. Her first body of work since 2020's 'Evermore', 'Midnights', like a lot of Swift's music, is drawn from her real world experiences. It is described as a concept album that sprang up from "13 sleepless nights" of her life. In Swift's words it is a "journey through terrors and sweet dreams." To promote the album, Swift has been revealing things that keep her awake at night. Until now, the pop singer has revealed that 'self-loathing' and 'fantasising about revenge' are two of those five things.

In 'Midnights', Swift collaborates with Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Ray. The album, consisting of 13 tracks, runs for a little more than 44 minutes. Swift and Antonoff co-wrote 11 of the 13 tracks, two Swift wrote alone, and one she co-wrote with boyfriend and English actor Joseph Matthew Alwyn (credit on the album as William Bowery).

Del Ray appears in a track called 'Snow on the Beach'.

In another Swift news, she may be eligible for an Oscar nomination thanks to a 15-minute short film that she wrote and director. Titled All Too Well: The Short Film', the film was named after her 2012 song 'All Too Well'.

Starring Sadie Sink of 'Stranger Things' and Dylan O'Brien. The film is eligible for an Academy Award in the best live-action short category.