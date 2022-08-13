Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar to face-off in Oscars next year?

Usually, nominees in the best live-action short, best documentary short and best animated short categories in the Academy Awards are lesser-known projects made by obscure names. But for next year's Oscars, big-time names from fields like music and sports that are not related to cinema are figuring prominently.

Multiple Grammy-winning Taylor Swift is one of them. Swift, who has never won an Oscar, wrote and directed a 15-minute short film titled ' All Too Well: The Short Film', which was named after her 2012 song 'All Too Well'. Starring Sadie Sink of 'Stranger Things' and Dylan O'Brien. The film is eligible for an Oscar in the best live-action short category.

Another singer Kendrick Lamar directed ' We Cry Together', a six-minute short film starring himself and Taylour Paige.\

These two are big stars with legions of fans. But the Oscars are unpredictable and the jury does not decide winners based in popularity. But even getting nominated would be important for both.

'38 at the Garden' is a documentary short about the NBA star Jeremy Lin. Directed by Frank Chi and produced by Travon Free and Samir Hernandez, '38 at the Garden' is set to premiere later this year on HBO.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles. Organised and presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars honour the best in film.

