Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms director James Gunn

Warner Bros' 'The Suicide Squad' just got a new cast member and it's none other than Rocky Balboa.



Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the film, and director James Gunn confirmed the news. The director took to his Instagram to announce the casting and wrote, "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is,"



Stallone also confirmed his participation by posting on his Instagram. "Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.! #Warner Bros.", he captioned the image.





'The Suicide Squad' is the reboot of 2016's massive hit 'Suicide Squad' that followed the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer and featured an elaborate cast of Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis and more.



Gunn, known for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe has jumped the comicverse ship, reuniting with Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn. The film will see Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

According to Deadline, there is some speculation that Stallone will be the voice of King Shark. 'The Suicide Squad' is slated to be released in theatres on August 6, 2021.