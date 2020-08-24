'The Suicide Squad' first look: Director James Gunn reveals full cast at DC FanDome

Filmmaker-writer James Gunn shared detailed character looks from his upcoming film 'The Suicide Squad' at the recent DC FanDome virtual fan convention.



There was no trailer of the film at the event but instead, Gunn shared and confirmed the massive star cast of the film which is a sequel of sorts to 2016 film 'Suicide Squad'. Several actors will be seen reprising their roles such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, ai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.



As for the new cast in the forthcoming flick, Gunn said that he reached deep into the DC Comics canon to find a motley crew of villains to populate the movie, and it appears he brought some invention of his own to the project as well.



A slew of actors including Idris Elba, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, and many others will be seen playing a seemingly new character in the film.



Here take a look at the roll call video.

Director James Gunn was signed on to write and direct the new `Suicide Squad` in October 2018, months after he was fired by Disney from making `Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3` for a series of old tweets that made light of rape and pedophilia, for which Gunn unreservedly apologized.



The production of the fantasy-action movie was wrapped before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Gunn, the film is still on track to open in theaters on 6 August, next year.