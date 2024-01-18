Sophie Turner withdraws child abduction lawsuit against Joe Jonas amid divorce proceedings

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' very public divorce battle seems to be simmering down. The Game Of Thrones star asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit she had filed in September 2023 against her estranged husband on charges of child abduction.



In new legal documents, attorneys for the former couple asked the New York judge overseeing their case to drop the suit in light of an agreed-upon parenting plan. On Wednesday, the case was officially closed.



Why was Joe Jonas accussed of abducting his children?



In September, Turner sued Jonas after he allegedly kept their daughters, ages 1 and 3, in the US without her consent and withheld the children’s passports and refused to return the girls to England- Turner's home country.

Back then a spokesperson for Jonas denied that he had “abducted” the girls and accused Turner of attempting to remove the children from the United States permanently. Jonas had also urged Turner to “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward more constructively and privately.”



About two weeks after the GoT star filed the suit, Jonas and Turner reached a temporary custody agreement regarding the care of their two daughters. Jonas filed to dismiss the custody portion of their divorce case in Florida because that part had been resolved, and “the rest of the case was abated to see if the parties can resolve it themselves,” a representative of the actor had stated. Days later, they agreed to fight their legal battle privately. The couple also agreed to share custody of their daughters. The two children will now split their time between the United Kingdom with their mother and the United States with their dad.