Joe Jonas reacts on estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with new man 

Joe Jonas has reportedly reacted to recent reports of estranged wife Sophie Turner's budding romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The Game of Thrones star was recently spotted kissing Pearson in Paris amid her pending divorce with Jonas.



A source close to the couple spoke with DailyMail and revealed that Joe thinks it is “too soon,” for Sophie to be “passionately kissing another man in public.” The source added, “Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what Sophie does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both.”



Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turne in September this year. Since then, the duo have been embroiled in a very public legal battle. Sophie had accussed Joe in September of forcefully withholding their daughters' passports to prevent them from going back to the UK, Sophie's home. They have now reached an interim agreement on the custody of their two daughters. Now, the latest reports seem to suggest that Sophie has moved on from her estranged spouse. Meanwhile Joe, according to sources, is determined to focus on his career and his daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” the source added. Although Joe would be “happy to find love again,” the first thing on his plate is to “get on with the divorce and get on with his life.” “And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't want to play those games,” the outlet further added.

Citing Joe's priorities being his career and his family, the insider noted, “If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up.”