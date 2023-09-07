Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce: Is this the real reason for their breakup?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on September 6 issued a joint press statement on their divorce after the internet went wild on rumours of cheating and some scandals that cloud the now-former couple. As they head for separation after four years of marriage and two children, a lot is being said about what could have gone wrong in their relationship. While both are successful in their own careers individually, they do end up spending time apart owing to their work schedules.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s reason for split

Many publications claim that while Sophie Turner was busy filming for her projects and partying, Joe was left to take care of their children. He did it for some time but then didn’t like it eventually, and hence filed for divorce since they envision life differently. Also, there are reports that Joe saw or heard something on their ring camera that he didn’t like and it made him realise that their marriage was “over”.

Reports claim that while Joe is a homebody, Sophie is a going-out type girl and their personalities didn’t match after all.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner issue a statement

The couple has said that this is a united decision, and everything is amicable. Joe Jonas has apparently deleted all the pics with Sophie Turner on his social media handle. The two had a dreamy wedding in 2019 in France. In 2020, they had their first child, a daughter named Willa. She got pregnant again and had another daughter.

Joe Jonas is currently busy touring with The Jonas Brothers.

