Sophie Turner spotted in public for the first time since announcing separation from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was spotted for the first time in public after she announced her separation from singer Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. In the new photos that are doing the rounds of the internet, she was seen taking a quick cigarette break in an outdoor location.



Sophie, who is currently shooting for Juan in Spain, was seen in heavy makeup and a blonde wig in the new set of pictures which were first obtained by Page Six.

The series has Sophie playing British jewel thief Joan Hannington. The pictures indicate she is sporting a large temporary tattoo on her back.



Last week, Sophie and Joe posted the official statement about their separation on Instagram. The news came as a shock to many fans. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

NEW 🎬 Sophie Turner spotted on the set of 'JOAN' in Spain today. pic.twitter.com/aVlbVvj7VN — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) September 12, 2023 ×

Joe reacts to reports around divorce



During the Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, Joe Jonas addressed the media speculations around their divorce and said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”



There were several media reports that indicated Joe pressurised Sophie to attend social events while she struggled post the birth of their second daughter. Some other reports indicated that Sophie was too much a party girl while Joe preferred staying home with their daughters.

Joe is reportedly seeking joint custody of the girls according to the divorce settlements. The document stated, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE